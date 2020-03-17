Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)?

The shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on April 15, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $43. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 41. SunTrust was of a view that GLPI is Buy in its latest report on October 02, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that GLPI is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $50.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -33.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -41.10% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $19.01 while ending the day at $19.55. During the trading session, a total of 6.26 million shares were traded which represents a -385.35% decline from the average session volume which is 1.29 million shares. GLPI had ended its last session trading at $33.19. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.06, with a beta of 0.71. GLPI 52-week low price stands at $29.33 while its 52-week high price is $50.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.3%. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has the potential to record 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Odeon published a research note on February 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is now rated as Hold. DA Davidson also rated C as Initiated on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $96 suggesting that C could surge by 54.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.30% to reach $89.65/share. It started the day trading at $45.23 and traded between $39.57 and $41.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that C’s 50-day SMA is 72.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 70.99. The stock has a high of $83.11 for the year while the low is $42.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.73%, as 18.91M GLPI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.90% of Citigroup Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.05, while the P/B ratio is 0.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 17.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more C shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -2,285,816 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 175,301,794 shares of C, with a total valuation of $11,124,651,847. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more C shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,196,814,361 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Citigroup Inc. shares by 0.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 95,861,441 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -510,889 shares of Citigroup Inc. which are valued at $6,083,367,046. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Citigroup Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,743,914 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 45,090,422 shares and is now valued at $2,861,438,180. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Citigroup Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.