Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)?

The shares of Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $65 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Datadog Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 11, 2020, to Buy the DDOG stock while also putting a $54 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rosenblatt Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2019. That day the Rosenblatt set price target on the stock to $50. Needham was of a view that DDOG is Buy in its latest report on November 13, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that DDOG is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.68.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.87% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $28.88 while ending the day at $28.96. During the trading session, a total of 4.92 million shares were traded which represents a -46.73% decline from the average session volume which is 3.35 million shares. DDOG had ended its last session trading at $35.26. Datadog Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.50 DDOG 52-week low price stands at $27.55 while its 52-week high price is $50.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Datadog Inc. has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $71. H.C. Wainwright also rated SAGE as Reiterated on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $78 suggesting that SAGE could surge by 67.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.79% to reach $94.20/share. It started the day trading at $35.00 and traded between $29.71 and $30.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAGE’s 50-day SMA is 63.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 127.77. The stock has a high of $193.56 for the year while the low is $31.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.64%, as 6.56M DDOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.09% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 953.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SAGE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 40,839 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,713,487 shares of SAGE, with a total valuation of $362,533,889. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more SAGE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $265,511,836 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,658,095 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 43,387 shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $218,930,465. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 157,060 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,814,076 shares and is now valued at $179,261,572. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.