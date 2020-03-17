Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN), Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)?

The shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $148 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Churchill Downs Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on July 24, 2019, to Positive the CHDN stock while also putting a $140 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on July 01, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $135. The stock was given Outperform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on June 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 120. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that CHDN is Market Perform in its latest report on April 30, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that CHDN is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 93.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $160.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.69.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.62% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $75.01 while ending the day at $75.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a -238.44% decline from the average session volume which is 295680.0 shares. CHDN had ended its last session trading at $92.77. Churchill Downs Incorporated currently has a market cap of $3.83 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.73, with a beta of 1.38. Churchill Downs Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CHDN 52-week low price stands at $76.60 while its 52-week high price is $167.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Churchill Downs Incorporated generated 142.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. Churchill Downs Incorporated has the potential to record 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on November 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $44. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.93% to reach $37.13/share. It started the day trading at $26.493 and traded between $22.00 and $22.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAIN’s 50-day SMA is 41.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.16. The stock has a high of $45.10 for the year while the low is $24.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.70%, as 1.47M CHDN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.42% of Main Street Capital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.66, while the P/B ratio is 0.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 438.14K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.91% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 5.20% of Main Street Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.