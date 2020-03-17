Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX), Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)?

The shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on July 10, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on April 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.50. Credit Suisse was of a view that ACRX is Outperform in its latest report on February 15, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that ACRX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.46% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.80 while ending the day at $0.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.84 million shares were traded which represents a -107.69% decline from the average session volume which is 886110.0 shares. ACRX had ended its last session trading at $1.03. ACRX 52-week low price stands at $0.91 while its 52-week high price is $4.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 21.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.5%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $82. Even though the stock has been trading at $72.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.72% to reach $84.10/share. It started the day trading at $69.99 and traded between $55.93 and $56.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADC’s 50-day SMA is 74.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 71.81. The stock has a high of $80.51 for the year while the low is $62.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.58%, as 4.87M ACRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.68% of Agree Realty Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.49, while the P/B ratio is 1.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 506.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ADC shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 354,882 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,504,200 shares of ADC, with a total valuation of $467,131,644. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ADC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $453,999,716 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Agree Realty Corporation shares by 3.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,311,051 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -76,599 shares of Agree Realty Corporation which are valued at $165,979,683. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Agree Realty Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 125,795 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,625,187 shares and is now valued at $116,720,930. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Agree Realty Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.