Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR), Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)?

The shares of Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $36 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ventas Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on January 17, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 68. Mizuho was of a view that VTR is Neutral in its latest report on December 20, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that VTR is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 56.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $56.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -28.59% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $23.39 while ending the day at $23.80. During the trading session, a total of 7.87 million shares were traded which represents a -146.62% decline from the average session volume which is 3.19 million shares. VTR had ended its last session trading at $33.33. VTR 52-week low price stands at $25.90 while its 52-week high price is $75.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.93 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.45%. Ventas Inc. has the potential to record 3.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Guggenheim also rated ARVN as Initiated on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that ARVN could surge by 34.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.40% to reach $50.70/share. It started the day trading at $38.37 and traded between $32.45 and $33.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARVN’s 50-day SMA is 48.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.79. The stock has a high of $54.95 for the year while the low is $14.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.80%, as 2.22M VTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.12% of Arvinas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 342.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 30.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RA Capital Management LLC bought more ARVN shares, increasing its portfolio by 120.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RA Capital Management LLC purchasing 2,009,360 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,672,872 shares of ARVN, with a total valuation of $173,102,457. OrbiMed Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more ARVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $89,490,444 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Arvinas Inc. shares by 74.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,642,074 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 701,957 shares of Arvinas Inc. which are valued at $77,390,948. In the same vein, Ecor1 Capital LLC increased its Arvinas Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,339,069 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,339,069 shares and is now valued at $63,110,322. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Arvinas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.