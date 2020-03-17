Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)?

The shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on August 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $16 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2018. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SGMO is Buy in its latest report on June 20, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that SGMO is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -24.29% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.03 while ending the day at $5.05. During the trading session, a total of 5.47 million shares were traded which represents a -155.68% decline from the average session volume which is 2.14 million shares. SGMO had ended its last session trading at $6.67. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.80 SGMO 52-week low price stands at $5.50 while its 52-week high price is $13.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. generated 80.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1125.0%. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.73% to reach $1.83/share. It started the day trading at $2.24 and traded between $1.37 and $1.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SWN’s 50-day SMA is 1.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.13. The stock has a high of $4.90 for the year while the low is $1.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 140.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.57%, as 134.10M SGMO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.13% of Southwestern Energy Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.19, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 26.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SWN shares, increasing its portfolio by 33.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 19,889,238 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 78,787,666 shares of SWN, with a total valuation of $111,878,486. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more SWN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $111,006,369 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Southwestern Energy Company shares by 5.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 75,764,347 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,877,487 shares of Southwestern Energy Company which are valued at $107,585,373. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Southwestern Energy Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,487,634 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 43,329,349 shares and is now valued at $61,527,676. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Southwestern Energy Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.