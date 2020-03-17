Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK), Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)?

The shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Prudential plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that PUK is Buy in its latest report on June 10, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that PUK is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -15.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -25.40% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $17.08 while ending the day at $17.77. During the trading session, a total of 1.56 million shares were traded which represents a -169.65% decline from the average session volume which is 578040.0 shares. PUK had ended its last session trading at $23.82. Prudential plc currently has a market cap of $27.58 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.31, with a beta of 1.56. PUK 52-week low price stands at $21.00 while its 52-week high price is $40.47.

Prudential plc has the potential to record 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.3111 and traded between $0.257 and $0.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GHSI’s 50-day SMA is 0.3400 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5900. The stock has a high of $4.00 for the year while the low is $0.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 166.45%, as 1.59M PUK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.16% of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 53.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.78% over the last six months.

Barclays Capital, Inc. meanwhile bought more GHSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $88,969 worth of shares.

Similarly, Virtu Financial BD LLC increased its Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares by 310.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 139,961 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 105,850 shares of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. which are valued at $59,343. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC increased its Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 84,241 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 92,543 shares and is now valued at $39,238. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.