Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA), Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)?

The shares of Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on October 05, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $26 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Natera Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on July 05, 2018, to Overweight the NTRA stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2017. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on November 10, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. The Benchmark Company was of a view that NTRA is Buy in its latest report on May 23, 2016. The Benchmark Company thinks that NTRA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 11, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $43.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -27.95% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $22.00 while ending the day at $22.19. During the trading session, a total of 1.76 million shares were traded which represents a -121.81% decline from the average session volume which is 794420.0 shares. NTRA had ended its last session trading at $30.80. Natera Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 NTRA 52-week low price stands at $17.33 while its 52-week high price is $41.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Natera Inc. generated 61.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.39%. Natera Inc. has the potential to record -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) is now rated as Buy. Canaccord Genuity also rated SWKS as Upgrade on March 05, 2020, with its price target of $125 suggesting that SWKS could surge by 45.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $83.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.19% to reach $125.12/share. It started the day trading at $79.82 and traded between $67.90 and $67.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SWKS’s 50-day SMA is 111.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 93.14. The stock has a high of $128.48 for the year while the low is $66.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.71%, as 3.99M NTRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.35% of Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.08, while the P/B ratio is 2.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SWKS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -56,799 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,624,467 shares of SWKS, with a total valuation of $1,865,799,104. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SWKS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $936,829,563 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares by 1.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,028,543 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 147,186 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc. which are valued at $804,299,438. In the same vein, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,462,050 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,736,585 shares and is now valued at $674,871,085. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Skyworks Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.