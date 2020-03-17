Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH), PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)?

The shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on September 11, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $67.50 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Meritage Homes Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $63. The stock was given Underweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on March 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. JMP Securities was of a view that MTH is Mkt Perform in its latest report on February 01, 2019. Citigroup thinks that MTH is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $75.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -24.50% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $35.00 while ending the day at $35.35. During the trading session, a total of 850982.0 shares were traded which represents a -38.16% decline from the average session volume which is 615920.0 shares. MTH had ended its last session trading at $46.82. Meritage Homes Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.21, with a beta of 0.94. MTH 52-week low price stands at $40.99 while its 52-week high price is $76.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.65 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Meritage Homes Corporation generated 319.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 75.47%. Meritage Homes Corporation has the potential to record 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on June 28, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.90% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.73 and traded between $1.31 and $1.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAVM's 50-day SMA is 1.8700 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2100. The stock has a high of $3.45 for the year while the low is $0.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 158.58%, as 2.27M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.64% of PAVmed Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.73%. Looking further, the stock has raised 82.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 59.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PAVM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -3,290 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,336,565 shares of PAVM, with a total valuation of $3,341,413.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its PAVmed Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 70,465 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of PAVmed Inc. which are valued at $176,163. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its PAVmed Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,520 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 60,342 shares and is now valued at $150,855. Following these latest developments, around 5.30% of PAVmed Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.