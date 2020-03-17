Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC), Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)?

The shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $45 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2019, to Underweight the MIC stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $41. SunTrust was of a view that MIC is Hold in its latest report on February 22, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that MIC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $43.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -22.83% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $20.85 while ending the day at $21.06. During the trading session, a total of 2.36 million shares were traded which represents a -187.85% decline from the average session volume which is 819220.0 shares. MIC had ended its last session trading at $27.29. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.28 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 23.74, with a beta of 1.41. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 MIC 52-week low price stands at $25.33 while its 52-week high price is $45.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.90 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation generated 358.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -86.67%. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation has the potential to record 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on August 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -34.56% to reach $31.67/share. It started the day trading at $14.97 and traded between $10.32 and $10.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RDUS’s 50-day SMA is 18.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.81. The stock has a high of $29.97 for the year while the low is $14.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.79%, as 6.47M MIC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.06% of Radius Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 607.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bellevue Asset Management AG bought more RDUS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bellevue Asset Management AG purchasing 65,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,942,385 shares of RDUS, with a total valuation of $146,206,628. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more RDUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $122,996,592 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Radius Health Inc. shares by 17.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,624,358 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 690,722 shares of Radius Health Inc. which are valued at $97,388,979. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Radius Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 25,665 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,188,138 shares and is now valued at $88,202,186. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Radius Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.