Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ), Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)?

The shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hertz Global Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on August 08, 2019, to Overweight the HTZ stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Northcoast Markets when it published its report on March 04, 2019. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on March 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Goldman was of a view that HTZ is Sell in its latest report on February 15, 2018. Macquarie thinks that HTZ is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.50.

The shares of the company dipped by -25.85% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.10 while ending the day at $6.11. During the trading session, a total of 9.43 million shares were traded which represents a -152.77% decline from the average session volume which is 3.73 million shares. HTZ had ended its last session trading at $8.24. HTZ 52-week low price stands at $6.28 while its 52-week high price is $20.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hertz Global Holdings Inc. generated 1.36 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -312.5%. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on February 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $600. Credit Suisse also rated SHOP as Downgrade on February 13, 2020, with its price target of $575 suggesting that SHOP could surge by 43.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $390.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.55% to reach $567.97/share. It started the day trading at $362.00 and traded between $321.50 and $322.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHOP’s 50-day SMA is 464.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 367.46. The stock has a high of $593.89 for the year while the low is $190.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.87%, as 2.46M HTZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of Shopify Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.74% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,128,334 shares of SHOP, with a total valuation of $4,229,248,426. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more SHOP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,797,606,626 worth of shares.

Similarly, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its Shopify Inc. shares by 1.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,759,464 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 58,372 shares of Shopify Inc. which are valued at $2,205,107,266. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its Shopify Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,694,591 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,948,853 shares and is now valued at $1,829,543,083. Following these latest developments, around 0.34% of Shopify Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.