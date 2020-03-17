Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ), W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)?

The shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Canadian Natural Resources Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from National Bank Financial Markets when it published its report on October 02, 2019. Goldman was of a view that CNQ is Neutral in its latest report on July 22, 2019. Edward Jones thinks that CNQ is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -15.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.50.

The shares of the company dipped by -28.23% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.11 while ending the day at $10.32. During the trading session, a total of 5.95 million shares were traded which represents a -84.92% decline from the average session volume which is 3.22 million shares. CNQ had ended its last session trading at $14.38. Canadian Natural Resources Limited currently has a market cap of $14.72 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.76, with a beta of 1.59. Canadian Natural Resources Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CNQ 52-week low price stands at $12.17 while its 52-week high price is $32.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Canadian Natural Resources Limited generated 133.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has the potential to record 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on February 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $69. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.28% to reach $80.42/share. It started the day trading at $39.51 and traded between $34.15 and $34.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GRA’s 50-day SMA is 61.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 67.50. The stock has a high of $79.71 for the year while the low is $40.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 895612.67 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.68%, as 853,698 CNQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.34% of W. R. Grace & Co. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.12, while the P/B ratio is 5.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 548.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.75% over the last six months.

This move now sees The 40 North Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,865,008 shares of GRA, with a total valuation of $557,964,852. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $330,828,207 worth of shares.

Similarly, Soroban Capital Partners LP decreased its W. R. Grace & Co. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,790,996 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of W. R. Grace & Co. which are valued at $157,858,734. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its W. R. Grace & Co. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,913 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,415,833 shares and is now valued at $136,639,514. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of W. R. Grace & Co. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.