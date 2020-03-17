Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP), Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)?

The shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $13 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CalAmp Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on December 20, 2019, to Buy the CAMP stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from First Analysis Sec Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. That day the First Analysis Sec set price target on the stock to $12. Goldman was of a view that CAMP is Sell in its latest report on May 29, 2019. Craig Hallum thinks that CAMP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -19.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.90.

The shares of the company dipped by -27.01% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.70 while ending the day at $3.73. During the trading session, a total of 964690.0 shares were traded which represents a -87.18% decline from the average session volume which is 515390.0 shares. CAMP had ended its last session trading at $5.11. CalAmp Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CAMP 52-week low price stands at $4.63 while its 52-week high price is $14.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CalAmp Corp. generated 101.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -250.0%. CalAmp Corp. has the potential to record 0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $200. Even though the stock has been trading at $145.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.01% to reach $205.89/share. It started the day trading at $137.43 and traded between $118.23 and $119.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OLED’s 50-day SMA is 181.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 188.97. The stock has a high of $230.32 for the year while the low is $132.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.53%, as 1.29M CAMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.02% of Universal Display Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.87, while the P/B ratio is 6.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 680.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more OLED shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 27,487 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,949,732 shares of OLED, with a total valuation of $627,177,944. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OLED shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $567,954,514 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its Universal Display Corporation shares by 13.11% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,328,258 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -502,387 shares of Universal Display Corporation which are valued at $528,494,088. In the same vein, Ivy Investment Management Co. decreased its Universal Display Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 595,035 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,100,009 shares and is now valued at $333,460,429. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Universal Display Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.