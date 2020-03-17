Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)?

The shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $30 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on February 03, 2020, to Outperform the AIMT stock while also putting a $81 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $33. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on December 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. ROTH Capital was of a view that AIMT is Buy in its latest report on July 12, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that AIMT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $46.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.90.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.36% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.30 while ending the day at $11.48. During the trading session, a total of 2.2 million shares were traded which represents a -37.53% decline from the average session volume which is 1.6 million shares. AIMT had ended its last session trading at $14.98. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 AIMT 52-week low price stands at $13.23 while its 52-week high price is $37.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. generated 79.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.92%. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Piper Jaffray also rated CHEF as Initiated on December 12, 2019, with its price target of $41 suggesting that CHEF could surge by 76.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -43.19% to reach $42.80/share. It started the day trading at $16.29 and traded between $9.67 and $9.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHEF’s 50-day SMA is 34.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.81. The stock has a high of $42.06 for the year while the low is $16.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.62%, as 2.68M AIMT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.55% of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.49, while the P/B ratio is 0.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 300.72K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -55.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… sold more CHEF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… selling -14,626 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,918,275 shares of CHEF, with a total valuation of $119,977,581. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CHEF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $113,746,472 worth of shares.

Similarly, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. shares by 43.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,972,675 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 601,511 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. which are valued at $60,403,309. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 252,218 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,923,980 shares and is now valued at $58,912,268. Following these latest developments, around 15.10% of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.