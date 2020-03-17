Is It Crazy To Buy UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

The shares of UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $50 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of UDR Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Overweight the UDR stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $54. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on November 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 53. Mizuho was of a view that UDR is Neutral in its latest report on November 07, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that UDR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 51.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $50.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.55% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $36.58 while ending the day at $36.82. During the trading session, a total of 3.22 million shares were traded which represents a -75.9% decline from the average session volume which is 1.83 million shares. UDR had ended its last session trading at $44.66. UDR 52-week low price stands at $40.35 while its 52-week high price is $51.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.56%. UDR Inc. has the potential to record 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $110. Craig Hallum also rated IIPR as Initiated on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $95 suggesting that IIPR could surge by 56.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $71.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.47% to reach $132.00/share. It started the day trading at $64.00 and traded between $56.89 and $56.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IIPR’s 50-day SMA is 88.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 92.39. The stock has a high of $139.53 for the year while the low is $65.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.52%, as 2.92M UDR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.65% of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.94, while the P/B ratio is 1.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 535.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more IIPR shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 111,349 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,745,621 shares of IIPR, with a total valuation of $160,492,395. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more IIPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $117,543,359 worth of shares.

Similarly, TimesSquare Capital Management LL… increased its Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. shares by 105.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 559,825 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 287,840 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. which are valued at $51,470,311. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,859 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 430,975 shares and is now valued at $39,623,842. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.