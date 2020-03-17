Is It Crazy To Buy The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) And Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

The shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $500 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Sherwin-Williams Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northcoast advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Buy the SHW stock while also putting a $620 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on February 05, 2020. Wells Fargo was of a view that SHW is Equal Weight in its latest report on January 31, 2020. Loop Capital thinks that SHW is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $598.39. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.68% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $405.44 while ending the day at $406.07. During the trading session, a total of 1.56 million shares were traded which represents a -164.78% decline from the average session volume which is 590870.0 shares. SHW had ended its last session trading at $499.33. The Sherwin-Williams Company currently has a market cap of $40.18 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.16, with a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SHW 52-week low price stands at $417.49 while its 52-week high price is $599.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Sherwin-Williams Company generated 161.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $6.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.69%. The Sherwin-Williams Company has the potential to record 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is now rated as Outperform. JP Morgan also rated STWD as Initiated on September 21, 2018, with its price target of $23 suggesting that STWD could surge by 47.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.99% to reach $26.50/share. It started the day trading at $16.45 and traded between $14.01 and $14.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STWD’s 50-day SMA is 24.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.95. The stock has a high of $26.33 for the year while the low is $16.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.65%, as 5.23M SHW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.91% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.85, while the P/B ratio is 0.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more STWD shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 543,306 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,672,273 shares of STWD, with a total valuation of $591,591,015. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more STWD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $366,615,993 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares by 8.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,158,978 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 460,905 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. which are valued at $136,606,132. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 41,194 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,179,781 shares and is now valued at $92,707,543. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.