Is It Crazy To Buy Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) And Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

The shares of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on November 27, 2019. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Neon Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on July 26, 2019. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $15. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that NTGN is Buy in its latest report on May 30, 2019. Berenberg thinks that NTGN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.80.

The shares of the company added by 25.34% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.56 while ending the day at $1.83. During the trading session, a total of 1.93 million shares were traded which represents a -405.1% decline from the average session volume which is 381390.0 shares. NTGN had ended its last session trading at $1.46. Neon Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 NTGN 52-week low price stands at $0.88 while its 52-week high price is $7.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.63 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Neon Therapeutics Inc. generated 29.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.63%. Neon Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) is now rated as Neutral. Lake Street also rated PII as Reiterated on October 23, 2019, with its price target of $118 suggesting that PII could surge by 49.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $68.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.54% to reach $109.45/share. It started the day trading at $64.985 and traded between $54.36 and $55.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PII’s 50-day SMA is 88.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 90.84. The stock has a high of $104.37 for the year while the low is $59.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.01%, as 4.38M NTGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.30% of Polaris Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.61, while the P/B ratio is 3.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 807.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PII shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 43,789 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,100,430 shares of PII, with a total valuation of $503,468,488. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PII shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $405,831,289 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Polaris Inc. shares by 1.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,803,432 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -50,537 shares of Polaris Inc. which are valued at $396,427,243. In the same vein, Manulife Investment Management (U… decreased its Polaris Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 75,507 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,740,433 shares and is now valued at $226,167,935. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Polaris Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.