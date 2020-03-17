Is It Crazy To Buy Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) And Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.51.

The shares of the company added by 15.13% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.20 while ending the day at $6.62. During the trading session, a total of 2.66 million shares were traded which represents a -343.49% decline from the average session volume which is 599410.0 shares. EQX had ended its last session trading at $5.75. EQX 52-week low price stands at $3.65 while its 52-week high price is $10.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. Equinox Gold Corp. has the potential to record 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Credit Suisse also rated UNM as Initiated on July 10, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that UNM could surge by 59.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.73% to reach $30.70/share. It started the day trading at $13.369 and traded between $12.38 and $12.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNM’s 50-day SMA is 26.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.98. The stock has a high of $38.00 for the year while the low is $13.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.37%, as 6.18M EQX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.07% of Unum Group shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.38, while the P/B ratio is 0.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UNM shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 942,815 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,964,576 shares of UNM, with a total valuation of $581,924,267. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more UNM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $431,680,174 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Unum Group shares by 0.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,043,128 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -119,445 shares of Unum Group which are valued at $280,725,314. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Unum Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 55,664 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,132,914 shares and is now valued at $236,198,225. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Unum Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.