Is It Crazy To Buy Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) And Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

The shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that BVN is Overweight in its latest report on September 25, 2017. HSBC Securities thinks that BVN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.66. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.68.

The shares of the company added by 6.83% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.12 while ending the day at $6.41. During the trading session, a total of 2.92 million shares were traded which represents a -89.37% decline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. BVN had ended its last session trading at $6.00. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 BVN 52-week low price stands at $5.98 while its 52-week high price is $17.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. generated 279.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 157.89%. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has the potential to record 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on April 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Deutsche Bank also rated UNVR as Resumed on September 21, 2018, with its price target of $35 suggesting that UNVR could surge by 65.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.05% to reach $25.80/share. It started the day trading at $10.21 and traded between $9.00 and $9.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNVR’s 50-day SMA is 20.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.32. The stock has a high of $24.77 for the year while the low is $10.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.66%, as 10.31M BVN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.52% of Univar Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.13% over the last six months.

This move now sees The TCI Fund Management Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,679,200 shares of UNVR, with a total valuation of $283,379,608. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more UNVR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $242,983,844 worth of shares.

Similarly, EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. increased its Univar Solutions Inc. shares by 7.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,333,110 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 890,985 shares of Univar Solutions Inc. which are valued at $209,539,539. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Univar Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.