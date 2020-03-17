Is It Crazy To Buy Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) And Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

The shares of Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $54 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brinker International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2019, to Buy the EAT stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on October 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 54. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that EAT is Outperform in its latest report on October 31, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that EAT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $48.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -25.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 10.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -38.81% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.24 while ending the day at $10.50. During the trading session, a total of 3.51 million shares were traded which represents a -195.18% decline from the average session volume which is 1.19 million shares. EAT had ended its last session trading at $17.16. Brinker International Inc. currently has a market cap of $491.72 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.54, with a beta of 0.78. EAT 52-week low price stands at $14.09 while its 52-week high price is $47.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Brinker International Inc. generated 12.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -24.75%. Brinker International Inc. has the potential to record 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 03, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $67. Barclays also rated ATH as Resumed on June 08, 2018, with its price target of $51 suggesting that ATH could surge by 61.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.19% to reach $56.08/share. It started the day trading at $25.89 and traded between $21.81 and $21.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATH’s 50-day SMA is 43.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.65. The stock has a high of $50.43 for the year while the low is $24.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.86%, as 4.04M EAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.16% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.93, while the P/B ratio is 0.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ATH shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 472,855 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,249,968 shares of ATH, with a total valuation of $587,811,180. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more ATH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $526,444,628 worth of shares.

Similarly, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its Athene Holding Ltd. shares by 4.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,668,043 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 267,076 shares of Athene Holding Ltd. which are valued at $275,056,774. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Athene Holding Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 404,248 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,423,484 shares and is now valued at $223,718,715. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Athene Holding Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.