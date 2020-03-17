Is It Crazy To Buy Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) And TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

The shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $16 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2018. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ACRE is Underperform in its latest report on December 15, 2016. FBR & Co. thinks that ACRE is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 22, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -39.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.27.

The shares of the company dipped by -43.37% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.72 while ending the day at $6.83. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a -137.72% decline from the average session volume which is 435560.0 shares. ACRE had ended its last session trading at $12.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation currently has a market cap of $273.88 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.91, with a beta of 0.72. ACRE 52-week low price stands at $11.26 while its 52-week high price is $17.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has the potential to record 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. B. Riley FBR also rated TGTX as Resumed on November 27, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that TGTX could surge by 71.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.42% to reach $25.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.96 and traded between $7.00 and $7.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TGTX’s 50-day SMA is 13.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.84. The stock has a high of $16.22 for the year while the low is $4.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.20%, as 12.20M ACRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.38% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.58% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RA Capital Management LLC bought more TGTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 43.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RA Capital Management LLC purchasing 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,880,323 shares of TGTX, with a total valuation of $123,998,054. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TGTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $68,524,381 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.