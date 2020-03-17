Is A Downturn Overdue? Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM), Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)?

The shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $60 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Williams-Sonoma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on January 28, 2020, to Outperform the WSM stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $77. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on August 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 70. Goldman was of a view that WSM is Buy in its latest report on July 11, 2019. Gordon Haskett thinks that WSM is worth Accumulate rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 68.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $67.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.66% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $35.44 while ending the day at $35.58. During the trading session, a total of 2.32 million shares were traded which represents a -160.28% decline from the average session volume which is 892560.0 shares. WSM had ended its last session trading at $45.42. Williams-Sonoma Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.93, with a beta of 1.05. Williams-Sonoma Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 WSM 52-week low price stands at $41.08 while its 52-week high price is $77.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Williams-Sonoma Inc. generated 155.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -105.88%. Williams-Sonoma Inc. has the potential to record 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Berenberg also rated SBRA as Initiated on February 05, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that SBRA could surge by 63.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -28.84% to reach $20.64/share. It started the day trading at $9.495 and traded between $7.425 and $7.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBRA’s 50-day SMA is 20.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.22. The stock has a high of $24.95 for the year while the low is $9.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.11%, as 4.84M WSM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.59, while the P/B ratio is 0.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -53.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SBRA shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,681,489 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,689,837 shares of SBRA, with a total valuation of $599,986,313. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SBRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $466,604,073 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… decreased its Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares by 58.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,169,376 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -16,836,931 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. which are valued at $237,911,301. In the same vein, Long Pond Capital LP decreased its Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,535,763 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,730,752 shares and is now valued at $170,686,202. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.