Is A Downturn Overdue? Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR), New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)?

The shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $13 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Whitestone REIT, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2018, to Buy the WSR stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2018. The stock was given Outperform rating by FBR & Co. in its report released on July 11, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Robert W. Baird was of a view that WSR is Underperform in its latest report on May 17, 2017. Robert W. Baird thinks that WSR is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 19, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $15.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.87% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.98 while ending the day at $8.04. During the trading session, a total of 621056.0 shares were traded which represents a -133.99% decline from the average session volume which is 265420.0 shares. WSR had ended its last session trading at $9.91. WSR 52-week low price stands at $8.76 while its 52-week high price is $14.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.69%.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $12.50. BofA/Merrill also rated NMFC as Initiated on February 03, 2020, with its price target of $14.50 suggesting that NMFC could surge by 44.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.30% to reach $14.25/share. It started the day trading at $8.9989 and traded between $7.87 and $7.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NMFC’s 50-day SMA is 13.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.62. The stock has a high of $14.45 for the year while the low is $9.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1217148.82 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.56%, as 991,246 WSR shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.54, while the P/B ratio is 0.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 811.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.85% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 9.18% of New Mountain Finance Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.