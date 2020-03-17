Is A Downturn Overdue? Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR), Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)?

The shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2018. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2018. JP Morgan was of a view that REXR is Neutral in its latest report on September 26, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that REXR is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $52.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.34% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $34.7301 while ending the day at $34.82. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -120.86% decline from the average session volume which is 584780.0 shares. REXR had ended its last session trading at $43.71. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.29 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 74.40, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.44, with a beta of 0.82. REXR 52-week low price stands at $34.96 while its 52-week high price is $53.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.25%. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. has the potential to record 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Wells Fargo also rated SIG as Downgrade on January 02, 2020, with its price target of $12 suggesting that SIG could surge by 59.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -25.53% to reach $26.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.42 and traded between $7.82 and $10.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SIG’s 50-day SMA is 23.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.57. The stock has a high of $31.44 for the year while the low is $10.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.52%, as 11.34M REXR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.00% of Signet Jewelers Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -41.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 160,203 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,774,664 shares of SIG, with a total valuation of $181,305,164. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $135,414,879 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Signet Jewelers Limited shares by 15.81% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,781,587 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -898,084 shares of Signet Jewelers Limited which are valued at $111,506,609. In the same vein, Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its Signet Jewelers Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,308,497 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,840,304 shares and is now valued at $89,555,889. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Signet Jewelers Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.