Is A Downturn Overdue? Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)?

The shares of Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Prothena Corporation plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on May 21, 2018, to Underweight the PRTA stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on April 23, 2018. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on April 05, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Wedbush was of a view that PRTA is Neutral in its latest report on November 20, 2017. BTIG Research thinks that PRTA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 29, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 77.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.04 while ending the day at $8.10. During the trading session, a total of 511230.0 shares were traded which represents a -135.23% decline from the average session volume which is 217330.0 shares. PRTA had ended its last session trading at $10.00. Prothena Corporation plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 21.40 PRTA 52-week low price stands at $6.71 while its 52-week high price is $17.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Prothena Corporation plc generated 375.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.7%. Prothena Corporation plc has the potential to record -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) is now rated as Neutral. National Securities also rated RETA as Initiated on September 26, 2019, with its price target of $130 suggesting that RETA could surge by 56.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $167.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.52% to reach $302.25/share. It started the day trading at $150.00 and traded between $128.05 and $130.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RETA’s 50-day SMA is 204.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 146.83. The stock has a high of $257.96 for the year while the low is $70.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.68%, as 2.95M PRTA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.16% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 396.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 50.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CPMG, Inc. bought more RETA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CPMG, Inc. purchasing 40,218 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,063,567 shares of RETA, with a total valuation of $596,629,673. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more RETA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $465,973,262 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 18.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,133,712 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 332,094 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $415,540,412. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 190,859 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,790,709 shares and is now valued at $348,740,578. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.