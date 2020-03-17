Is A Downturn Overdue? Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)?

The shares of Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $130 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Expedia Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Buy the EXPE stock while also putting a $155 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on January 30, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $120. Oppenheimer was of a view that EXPE is Perform in its latest report on November 11, 2019. JMP Securities thinks that EXPE is worth Mkt Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.45.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.44% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $53.52 while ending the day at $54.70. During the trading session, a total of 5.73 million shares were traded which represents a -84.79% decline from the average session volume which is 3.1 million shares. EXPE had ended its last session trading at $69.63. Expedia Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.61, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.96, with a beta of 1.17. Expedia Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 EXPE 52-week low price stands at $58.56 while its 52-week high price is $144.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.89 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Expedia Group Inc. generated 4.09 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 164.04%. Expedia Group Inc. has the potential to record 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on August 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. BofA/Merrill also rated TGI as Upgrade on February 11, 2019, with its price target of $35 suggesting that TGI could surge by 73.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -28.30% to reach $24.85/share. It started the day trading at $7.75 and traded between $6.10 and $6.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TGI’s 50-day SMA is 20.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.70. The stock has a high of $29.38 for the year while the low is $6.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.08%, as 5.89M EXPE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.29% of Triumph Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 531.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -55.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -77.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more TGI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -30,498 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,718,446 shares of TGI, with a total valuation of $146,650,474. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more TGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $124,560,979 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Triumph Group Inc. shares by 1.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,780,559 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 104,041 shares of Triumph Group Inc. which are valued at $109,830,621. In the same vein, EARNEST Partners LLC increased its Triumph Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 178,956 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,700,403 shares and is now valued at $70,307,657. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Triumph Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.