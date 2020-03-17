Is A Downturn Overdue? Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ), FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)?

The shares of Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on July 16, 2018. The Financial company has also assigned a $121 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Assurant Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on July 10, 2018, to Overweight the AIZ stock while also putting a $125 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2017. Credit Suisse was of a view that AIZ is Neutral in its latest report on October 07, 2016. Piper Jaffray thinks that AIZ is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 10, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $154.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.74% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $83.33 while ending the day at $83.90. During the trading session, a total of 968368.0 shares were traded which represents a -125.97% decline from the average session volume which is 428540.0 shares. AIZ had ended its last session trading at $104.53. Assurant Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.77, with a beta of 0.62. AIZ 52-week low price stands at $91.84 while its 52-week high price is $142.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.78%. Assurant Inc. has the potential to record 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on May 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -24.01% to reach $65.86/share. It started the day trading at $29.97 and traded between $23.88 and $23.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FGEN’s 50-day SMA is 41.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.16. The stock has a high of $58.00 for the year while the low is $28.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.74%, as 5.39M AIZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.67% of FibroGen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 645.91K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more FGEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 679,782 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,284,506 shares of FGEN, with a total valuation of $388,092,351. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $287,134,608 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FibroGen Inc. shares by 0.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,895,541 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 50,689 shares of FibroGen Inc. which are valued at $246,433,614. In the same vein, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its FibroGen Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 452,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,955,787 shares and is now valued at $165,351,897. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of FibroGen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.