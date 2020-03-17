Expensive Market, What To Buy? Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

The shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $75 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sysco Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Neutral the SYY stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $94. The stock was given Sell rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on May 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 58. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SYY is Neutral in its latest report on January 16, 2019. Pivotal Research Group thinks that SYY is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 54.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.80% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $37.50 while ending the day at $37.75. During the trading session, a total of 10.06 million shares were traded which represents a -228.85% decline from the average session volume which is 3.06 million shares. SYY had ended its last session trading at $47.07. Sysco Corporation currently has a market cap of $24.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.46, with a beta of 0.80. Sysco Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SYY 52-week low price stands at $43.26 while its 52-week high price is $85.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.85 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sysco Corporation generated 524.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.06%. Sysco Corporation has the potential to record 3.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. SunTrust also rated RCUS as Initiated on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that RCUS could surge by 38.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -24.26% to reach $20.50/share. It started the day trading at $16.03 and traded between $11.24 and $12.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCUS’s 50-day SMA is 12.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.35. The stock has a high of $20.40 for the year while the low is $6.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.32%, as 1.52M SYY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.67% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 279.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.44%. Looking further, the stock has raised 40.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 32.91% over the last six months.

This move now sees The BVF Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,579,023 shares of RCUS, with a total valuation of $54,472,730. Tavistock Life Sciences Co. (Inve… meanwhile bought more RCUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,000,791 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares by 3.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,425,030 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 89,407 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc. which are valued at $36,908,957. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,988 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,368,653 shares and is now valued at $20,830,899. Following these latest developments, around 29.01% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.