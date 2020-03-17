Expensive Market, What To Buy? RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG), BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

The shares of RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $230 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RingCentral Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 27, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on January 23, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 220. Goldman was of a view that RNG is Buy in its latest report on January 21, 2020. Oppenheimer thinks that RNG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 210.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $245.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.41% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $136.51 while ending the day at $138.96. During the trading session, a total of 2.21 million shares were traded which represents a -78.45% decline from the average session volume which is 1.24 million shares. RNG had ended its last session trading at $174.60. RingCentral Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 RNG 52-week low price stands at $101.33 while its 52-week high price is $252.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The RingCentral Inc. generated 343.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 85.71%. RingCentral Inc. has the potential to record -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $95. H.C. Wainwright also rated BTAI as Reiterated on January 08, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that BTAI could surge by 81.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -25.72% to reach $81.40/share. It started the day trading at $18.005 and traded between $14.21 and $14.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BTAI’s 50-day SMA is 23.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.17. The stock has a high of $43.63 for the year while the low is $3.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 421832.58 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.52%, as 487,301 RNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.69% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 638.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -49.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 134.39% over the past 90 days while it gained 41.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Artemis Investment Management LLP sold more BTAI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Artemis Investment Management LLP selling -116,593 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,073,591 shares of BTAI, with a total valuation of $40,259,663.

Similarly, DNCA Finance SA decreased its BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares by 2.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 892,453 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -18,626 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $33,466,988. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,643 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 374,486 shares and is now valued at $14,043,225. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.