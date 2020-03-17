Expensive Market, What To Buy? Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND), Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

The shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on February 06, 2020, to Buy the LGND stock while also putting a $135 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on September 19, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $132. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on June 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 131. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that LGND is Buy in its latest report on May 03, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that LGND is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 254.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $186.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -22.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $63.34 while ending the day at $63.37. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a -171.64% decline from the average session volume which is 419530.0 shares. LGND had ended its last session trading at $81.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated currently has a market cap of $1.17 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.39, with a beta of 1.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 65.70 LGND 52-week low price stands at $70.00 while its 52-week high price is $130.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated generated 71.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -130.95%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has the potential to record 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at MKM Partners published a research note on February 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Imperial Capital also rated CNK as Reiterated on January 10, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that CNK could surge by 72.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -31.09% to reach $36.36/share. It started the day trading at $12.93 and traded between $8.25 and $10.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNK’s 50-day SMA is 28.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.83. The stock has a high of $43.51 for the year while the low is $13.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.81%, as 23.12M LGND shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.76% of Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.21, while the P/B ratio is 0.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -51.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CNK shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 455,664 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,641,358 shares of CNK, with a total valuation of $302,209,654. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CNK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $258,341,537 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares by 27.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,667,451 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,660,132 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc. which are valued at $199,047,028. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 569,407 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,704,973 shares and is now valued at $174,061,099. Following these latest developments, around 5.60% of Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.