Expensive Market, What To Buy? Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

The shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Global Payments Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $235. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 210. JP Morgan was of a view that GPN is Overweight in its latest report on October 30, 2019. UBS thinks that GPN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 193.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 23 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $222.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.17% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $136.73 while ending the day at $139.83. During the trading session, a total of 5.46 million shares were traded which represents a -175.84% decline from the average session volume which is 1.98 million shares. GPN had ended its last session trading at $172.99. Global Payments Inc. currently has a market cap of $45.91 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 59.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.06, with a beta of 1.01. Global Payments Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 GPN 52-week low price stands at $131.97 while its 52-week high price is $209.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Global Payments Inc. generated 1.68 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.99%. Global Payments Inc. has the potential to record 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Raymond James also rated MMSI as Upgrade on February 03, 2020, with its price target of $43 suggesting that MMSI could surge by 43.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.05% to reach $45.57/share. It started the day trading at $30.00 and traded between $25.18 and $25.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MMSI’s 50-day SMA is 36.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.49. The stock has a high of $63.64 for the year while the low is $19.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.50%, as 5.72M GPN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.70% of Merit Medical Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 275.96, while the P/B ratio is 1.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 726.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MMSI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 359,379 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,917,929 shares of MMSI, with a total valuation of $285,124,623. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MMSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $199,632,202 worth of shares.

Similarly, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its Merit Medical Systems Inc. shares by 29.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,283,404 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,197,629 shares of Merit Medical Systems Inc. which are valued at $190,255,378. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Merit Medical Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.