Analysts Turn Mixed On Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG), Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

The shares of Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $109 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Simon Property Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Market Perform the SPG stock while also putting a $156 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $162. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on September 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 170. Mizuho was of a view that SPG is Neutral in its latest report on February 15, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that SPG is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $150.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -19.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -26.71% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $65.32 while ending the day at $65.79. During the trading session, a total of 5.74 million shares were traded which represents a -108.86% decline from the average session volume which is 2.75 million shares. SPG had ended its last session trading at $89.77. Simon Property Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $24.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.12, with a beta of 0.78. SPG 52-week low price stands at $81.60 while its 52-week high price is $186.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.7%. Simon Property Group Inc. has the potential to record 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.93% to reach $15.88/share. It started the day trading at $11.035 and traded between $9.75 and $10.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IRT’s 50-day SMA is 14.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.78. The stock has a high of $16.85 for the year while the low is $10.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 401.86%, as 12.14M SPG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.95% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.04, while the P/B ratio is 1.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 754.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more IRT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 268,141 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,555,871 shares of IRT, with a total valuation of $193,010,849. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more IRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $136,517,800 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares by 7.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,363,821 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 450,505 shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc. which are valued at $84,384,266. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 166,325 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,985,518 shares and is now valued at $79,367,969. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.