Analysts Turn Mixed On MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI), Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

The shares of MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $5.50 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MoneyGram International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2017. First Analysis Sec was of a view that MGI is Equal-Weight in its latest report on January 26, 2017. Compass Point thinks that MGI is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 11, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $2.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.46% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.20 while ending the day at $1.24. During the trading session, a total of 2.3 million shares were traded which represents a -11.28% decline from the average session volume which is 2.07 million shares. MGI had ended its last session trading at $1.62. MGI 52-week low price stands at $1.33 while its 52-week high price is $6.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MoneyGram International Inc. generated 146.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -500.0%. MoneyGram International Inc. has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wunderlich published a research note on September 22, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. Morgan Joseph also rated CETV as Reiterated on October 27, 2011, with its price target of $18 suggesting that CETV could surge by 37.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -55.11% to reach $2.90/share. It started the day trading at $3.88 and traded between $1.80 and $1.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CETV’s 50-day SMA is 4.3600 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.4300. The stock has a high of $5.03 for the year while the low is $3.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.27%, as 1.10M MGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.71, while the P/B ratio is 1.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 566.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -54.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CETV shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 575,067 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,688,646 shares of CETV, with a total valuation of $25,200,702. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … meanwhile bought more CETV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,265,871 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.