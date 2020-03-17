Analysts Turn Mixed On JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS), Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

The shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on June 18, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Williams Capital Group Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2018. ROTH Capital was of a view that JKS is Sell in its latest report on June 04, 2018. Goldman thinks that JKS is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -29.01% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.92 while ending the day at $12.36. During the trading session, a total of 3.76 million shares were traded which represents a -159.33% decline from the average session volume which is 1.45 million shares. JKS had ended its last session trading at $17.41. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. currently has a market cap of $584.01 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.26, with a beta of 1.57. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 JKS 52-week low price stands at $14.11 while its 52-week high price is $28.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.96 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. generated 579.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 84.38%. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. has the potential to record 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.43% to reach $32.75/share. It started the day trading at $15.58 and traded between $13.35 and $13.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DRNA's 50-day SMA is 20.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.64. The stock has a high of $27.68 for the year while the low is $10.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.49%, as 3.06M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.49% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 696.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP sold more DRNA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP selling -328,196 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,874,229 shares of DRNA, with a total valuation of $115,957,280. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DRNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $79,897,117 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ecor1 Capital LLC decreased its Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 8.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,627,597 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -335,381 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $71,608,765. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,004,112 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,281,024 shares and is now valued at $64,767,414. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.