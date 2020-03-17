Analysts Turn Mixed On G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII), Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

The shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 02, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $42 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on December 05, 2019, to Market Perform the GIII stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on November 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. Wells Fargo was of a view that GIII is Market Perform in its latest report on September 23, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that GIII is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $30.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -19.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -30.50% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.16 while ending the day at $10.55. During the trading session, a total of 1.35 million shares were traded which represents a -133.43% decline from the average session volume which is 578990.0 shares. GIII had ended its last session trading at $15.18. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. currently has a market cap of $616.96 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.61, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.67, with a beta of 1.85. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 GIII 52-week low price stands at $13.03 while its 52-week high price is $43.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.99 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The G-III Apparel Group Ltd. generated 55.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 72.36%. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. has the potential to record 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $62. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.71% to reach $51.94/share. It started the day trading at $31.58 and traded between $27.80 and $27.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ST’s 50-day SMA is 46.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.34. The stock has a high of $54.72 for the year while the low is $32.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.39%, as 3.49M GIII shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.08% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.00, while the P/B ratio is 1.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more ST shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 137,010 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,513,411 shares of ST, with a total valuation of $714,547,169. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $599,702,064 worth of shares.

Similarly, Generation Investment Management … increased its Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares by 0.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,706,165 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 26,314 shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc which are valued at $477,611,532. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 40,989 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,868,779 shares and is now valued at $402,646,183. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.