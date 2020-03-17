Analysts Turn Mixed On Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS), Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI)

The shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $127 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exact Sciences Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Buy the EXAS stock while also putting a $120 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2019. That day the Dougherty & Company set price target on the stock to $120. BofA/Merrill was of a view that EXAS is Buy in its latest report on October 17, 2019. Craig Hallum thinks that EXAS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 127.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $121.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -15.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.20% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $42.05 while ending the day at $42.41. During the trading session, a total of 3.35 million shares were traded which represents a -33.38% decline from the average session volume which is 2.51 million shares. EXAS had ended its last session trading at $55.22. Exact Sciences Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 EXAS 52-week low price stands at $50.00 while its 52-week high price is $123.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Exact Sciences Corporation generated 177.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -78.38%. Exact Sciences Corporation has the potential to record -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Telsey Advisory Group also rated DBI as Reiterated on December 11, 2019, with its price target of $16 suggesting that DBI could surge by 68.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -39.90% to reach $18.71/share. It started the day trading at $8.61 and traded between $4.79 and $5.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DBI’s 50-day SMA is 14.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.37. The stock has a high of $26.18 for the year while the low is $8.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.95%, as 9.37M EXAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.74% of Designer Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.31, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -52.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DBI shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 192,670 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,440,331 shares of DBI, with a total valuation of $114,028,872. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $86,832,107 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… increased its Designer Brands Inc. shares by 0.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,980,347 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,270 shares of Designer Brands Inc. which are valued at $67,284,488. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Designer Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 51,477 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,780,052 shares and is now valued at $64,578,503. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Designer Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.