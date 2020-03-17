Analysts Turn Mixed On DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC), Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

The shares of DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by MoffettNathanson in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $30 price target. MoffettNathanson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DXC Technology Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Underweight the DXC stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. BofA/Merrill was of a view that DXC is Buy in its latest report on May 31, 2019. SunTrust thinks that DXC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.68.

The shares of the company dipped by -28.34% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.79 while ending the day at $10.85. During the trading session, a total of 7.73 million shares were traded which represents a -81.12% decline from the average session volume which is 4.27 million shares. DXC had ended its last session trading at $15.14. DXC Technology Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 DXC 52-week low price stands at $12.97 while its 52-week high price is $67.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DXC Technology Company generated 2.56 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -75.2%. DXC Technology Company has the potential to record 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on June 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. Oppenheimer also rated ATNX as Initiated on May 02, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that ATNX could surge by 75.23% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.34% to reach $28.22/share. It started the day trading at $8.00 and traded between $6.99 and $6.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATNX’s 50-day SMA is 13.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.75. The stock has a high of $21.11 for the year while the low is $7.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.20%, as 8.83M DXC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.19% of Athenex Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 734.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more ATNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 797,222 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,532,467 shares of ATNX, with a total valuation of $140,926,747. Avoro Capital Advisor LLC meanwhile sold more ATNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $64,294,760 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Athenex Inc. shares by 0.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,680,473 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -8,594 shares of Athenex Inc. which are valued at $57,195,380. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Athenex Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 346 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,801,293 shares and is now valued at $34,231,800. Following these latest developments, around 6.70% of Athenex Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.