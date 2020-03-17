Analysts Turn Mixed On Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

The shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on September 04, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on July 26, 2018, to Buy the CDTX stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on April 21, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on April 17, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that CDTX is Buy in its latest report on April 12, 2017. Wedbush thinks that CDTX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -24.02% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.30 while ending the day at $1.74. During the trading session, a total of 589871.0 shares were traded which represents a -40.1% decline from the average session volume which is 421040.0 shares. CDTX had ended its last session trading at $2.29. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 CDTX 52-week low price stands at $1.22 while its 52-week high price is $4.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.42 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cidara Therapeutics Inc. generated 60.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -42.86%. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial published a research note on January 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $6.24 and traded between $4.65 and $5.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OR’s 50-day SMA is 9.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.15. The stock has a high of $13.43 for the year while the low is $5.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.06%, as 3.07M CDTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.21% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.13% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.73% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.