Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Valhi Inc. (NYSE:VHI), Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

The shares of Valhi Inc. (NYSE:VHI) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on August 28, 2015. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $4 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Valhi Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on August 19, 2014, to Underweight the VHI stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2014. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $5. Matrix Research was of a view that VHI is Hold in its latest report on April 12, 2007.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.92.

The shares of the company added by 20.69% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.81 while ending the day at $1.05. During the trading session, a total of 573476.0 shares were traded which represents a -263.77% decline from the average session volume which is 157650.0 shares. VHI had ended its last session trading at $0.87. Valhi Inc. currently has a market cap of $419.01 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.23, with a beta of 3.20. VHI 52-week low price stands at $0.80 while its 52-week high price is $3.17.

The Valhi Inc. generated 550.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 300.0%.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $66. Argus also rated LEN as Reiterated on December 23, 2019, with its price target of $65 suggesting that LEN could surge by 47.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.61% to reach $69.64/share. It started the day trading at $40.00 and traded between $36.48 and $36.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LEN’s 50-day SMA is 63.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.50. The stock has a high of $71.38 for the year while the low is $42.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.09%, as 10.37M VHI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.68% of Lennar Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.35, while the P/B ratio is 0.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LEN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -367,919 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,579,829 shares of LEN, with a total valuation of $1,845,186,882. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more LEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $960,239,778 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Lennar Corporation shares by 0.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,496,201 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -11,133 shares of Lennar Corporation which are valued at $754,020,768. In the same vein, Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its Lennar Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,084,850 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,487,040 shares and is now valued at $693,127,994. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Lennar Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.