Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX), Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

The shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $185 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Clorox Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Argus advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Buy the CLX stock while also putting a $195 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $160. The stock was given Underweight rating by Barclays in its report released on September 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 141. Argus was of a view that CLX is Hold in its latest report on May 20, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that CLX is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 139.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.22.

The shares of the company added by 4.12% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $164.50 while ending the day at $174.69. During the trading session, a total of 5.34 million shares were traded which represents a -255.7% decline from the average session volume which is 1.5 million shares. CLX had ended its last session trading at $167.77. The Clorox Company currently has a market cap of $23.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.46, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.31, with a beta of 0.27. The Clorox Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CLX 52-week low price stands at $144.12 while its 52-week high price is $178.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Clorox Company generated 168.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.37%. The Clorox Company has the potential to record 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on November 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) is now rated as Outperform. Wells Fargo also rated ELS as Downgrade on March 26, 2019, with its price target of $112 suggesting that ELS could surge by 29.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $66.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.25% to reach $75.67/share. It started the day trading at $61.11 and traded between $53.16 and $53.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELS’s 50-day SMA is 71.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 67.83. The stock has a high of $77.55 for the year while the low is $55.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.74%, as 1.81M CLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.05% of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.54, while the P/B ratio is 7.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 881.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ELS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 941,871 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,443,545 shares of ELS, with a total valuation of $1,738,557,430. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more ELS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,058,725,246 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. shares by 3.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,618,812 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 347,090 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. which are valued at $793,913,424. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 547,044 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,345,858 shares and is now valued at $570,272,477. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.