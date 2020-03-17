Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI), Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

The shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Janney in its latest research note that was published on June 07, 2019. Janney wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. FBR & Co. advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2017, to Outperform the PPBI stock while also putting a $44 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from FBR & Co. Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2017. That day the FBR & Co. set price target on the stock to $40. FBR Capital was of a view that PPBI is Outperform in its latest report on July 21, 2016. FIG Partners thinks that PPBI is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.94% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $16.00 while ending the day at $16.33. During the trading session, a total of 866872.0 shares were traded which represents a -81.63% decline from the average session volume which is 477280.0 shares. PPBI had ended its last session trading at $19.90. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.01 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.78, with a beta of 1.33. PPBI 52-week low price stands at $16.74 while its 52-week high price is $34.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.69 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.14%. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.97% to reach $52.33/share. It started the day trading at $36.65 and traded between $31.95 and $31.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HIW’s 50-day SMA is 48.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.82. The stock has a high of $52.76 for the year while the low is $33.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.79%, as 2.30M PPBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.26% of Highwoods Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.30, while the P/B ratio is 1.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 751.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HIW shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 34,771 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,397,167 shares of HIW, with a total valuation of $691,024,855. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more HIW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $454,191,165 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Highwoods Properties Inc. shares by 38.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,794,156 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,900,027 shares of Highwoods Properties Inc. which are valued at $304,921,721. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Highwoods Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 601,575 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,812,233 shares and is now valued at $260,853,017. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Highwoods Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.