Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH), Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

The shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $38 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Methanex Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on October 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Cowen was of a view that MEOH is Market Perform in its latest report on August 06, 2019. Monness Crespi & Hardt thinks that MEOH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 69.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $38.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.00 while ending the day at $12.67. During the trading session, a total of 755599.0 shares were traded which represents a -45.81% decline from the average session volume which is 518220.0 shares. MEOH had ended its last session trading at $15.37. Methanex Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.14 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.15, with a beta of 1.83. Methanex Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 MEOH 52-week low price stands at $14.07 while its 52-week high price is $60.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Methanex Corporation generated 857.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -461.54%. Methanex Corporation has the potential to record 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $62. Wells Fargo also rated HOLX as Initiated on January 08, 2020, with its price target of $57 suggesting that HOLX could surge by 43.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.53% to reach $57.30/share. It started the day trading at $37.105 and traded between $32.13 and $32.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HOLX’s 50-day SMA is 50.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.64. The stock has a high of $55.25 for the year while the low is $38.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.31%, as 3.36M MEOH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.28% of Hologic Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 105.39, while the P/B ratio is 3.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more HOLX shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 1,928,210 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 44,093,705 shares of HOLX, with a total valuation of $2,077,695,380. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HOLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,398,069,295 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Hologic Inc. shares by 3.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,064,257 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 467,612 shares of Hologic Inc. which are valued at $709,827,790. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Hologic Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 96,888 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,813,728 shares and is now valued at $603,782,863. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Hologic Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.