Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

The shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has been pegged with a rating of Gradually Accumulate by Wellington Shields in its latest research note that was published on July 26, 2019. Wellington Shields wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LKQ Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $33. Guggenheim was of a view that LKQ is Neutral in its latest report on April 17, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that LKQ is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.23% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $20.23 while ending the day at $20.36. During the trading session, a total of 3.34 million shares were traded which represents a -53.4% decline from the average session volume which is 2.18 million shares. LKQ had ended its last session trading at $24.90. LKQ Corporation currently has a market cap of $7.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.35, with a beta of 1.37. LKQ Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 LKQ 52-week low price stands at $23.31 while its 52-week high price is $36.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LKQ Corporation generated 523.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.7%. LKQ Corporation has the potential to record 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Telsey Advisory Group also rated SHOO as Reiterated on October 30, 2019, with its price target of $40 suggesting that SHOO could surge by 39.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.32% to reach $36.22/share. It started the day trading at $25.905 and traded between $21.585 and $21.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHOO’s 50-day SMA is 37.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.40. The stock has a high of $44.79 for the year while the low is $25.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.29%, as 2.49M LKQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.45% of Steven Madden Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.93, while the P/B ratio is 2.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 746.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SHOO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 48,051 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,216,896 shares of SHOO, with a total valuation of $366,792,499. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SHOO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $254,547,885 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Steven Madden Ltd. shares by 17.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,060,686 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -850,765 shares of Steven Madden Ltd. which are valued at $132,784,432. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Steven Madden Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 114,573 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,704,568 shares and is now valued at $121,139,374. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Steven Madden Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.