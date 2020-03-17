Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL), Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO)

The shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by National Bank Financial in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. National Bank Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $50. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that KL is Sector Perform in its latest report on September 05, 2019. TD Securities thinks that KL is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.68.

The shares of the company added by 13.29% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $18.025 while ending the day at $26.17. During the trading session, a total of 4.22 million shares were traded which represents a -108.74% decline from the average session volume which is 2.02 million shares. KL had ended its last session trading at $23.10. KL 52-week low price stands at $22.31 while its 52-week high price is $51.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.88 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. generated 615.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 39.77%. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has the potential to record 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $95. SunTrust also rated THO as Reiterated on January 16, 2020, with its price target of $92 suggesting that THO could surge by 39.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.75% to reach $66.43/share. It started the day trading at $44.90 and traded between $39.361 and $40.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that THO’s 50-day SMA is 75.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 62.64. The stock has a high of $89.45 for the year while the low is $42.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.55%, as 6.83M KL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.90% of Thor Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.81, while the P/B ratio is 1.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 884.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more THO shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 47,637 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,801,659 shares of THO, with a total valuation of $362,093,105. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more THO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $340,316,733 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Thor Industries Inc. shares by 148.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,802,954 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,272,954 shares of Thor Industries Inc. which are valued at $286,780,761. In the same vein, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… increased its Thor Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 918,447 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,986,431 shares and is now valued at $225,206,762. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Thor Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.