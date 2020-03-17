Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT), Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

The shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ceragon Networks Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on September 28, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on June 25, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.40. Needham was of a view that CRNT is Hold in its latest report on January 17, 2017. Needham thinks that CRNT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 18, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.83% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.99 while ending the day at $0.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a -30.55% decline from the average session volume which is 769620.0 shares. CRNT had ended its last session trading at $1.21. Ceragon Networks Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CRNT 52-week low price stands at $1.13 while its 52-week high price is $4.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ceragon Networks Ltd. generated 20.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 142.86%. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) is now rated as Hold. Robert W. Baird also rated FICO as Initiated on October 15, 2019, with its price target of $352 suggesting that FICO could surge by 44.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $303.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.71% to reach $434.60/share. It started the day trading at $294.16 and traded between $238.04 and $240.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FICO’s 50-day SMA is 390.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 347.56. The stock has a high of $436.69 for the year while the low is $255.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 701208.07 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.63%, as 733,674 CRNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.57% of Fair Isaac Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.17, while the P/B ratio is 29.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 257.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FICO shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 49,133 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,777,635 shares of FICO, with a total valuation of $1,044,474,089. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FICO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $949,632,178 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Fair Isaac Corporation shares by 0.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,500,843 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -8,721 shares of Fair Isaac Corporation which are valued at $564,361,993. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its Fair Isaac Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 50,446 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 959,918 shares and is now valued at $360,957,966. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Fair Isaac Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.