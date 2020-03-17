Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS), HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

The shares of Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $38 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Century Communities Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on September 11, 2019, to Overweight the CCS stock while also putting a $32.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on May 31, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Wedbush in its report released on February 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. B. Riley FBR was of a view that CCS is Buy in its latest report on November 07, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that CCS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $42.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -26.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -33.49% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $15.91 while ending the day at $15.95. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a -116.47% decline from the average session volume which is 462200.0 shares. CCS had ended its last session trading at $23.98. Century Communities Inc. currently has a market cap of $609.45 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.49, with a beta of 0.94. CCS 52-week low price stands at $21.75 while its 52-week high price is $39.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Century Communities Inc. has the potential to record 4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on September 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $137. Goldman also rated HCA as Upgrade on July 10, 2019, with its price target of $160 suggesting that HCA could surge by 50.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $104.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.02% to reach $171.55/share. It started the day trading at $96.545 and traded between $83.87 and $84.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HCA’s 50-day SMA is 139.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 133.33. The stock has a high of $151.97 for the year while the low is $101.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.12%, as 3.54M CCS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.33% of HCA Healthcare Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HCA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -9,851 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,533,153 shares of HCA, with a total valuation of $2,607,915,763. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more HCA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,555,594,882 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its HCA Healthcare Inc. shares by 8.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,581,688 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,253,632 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. which are valued at $2,106,040,193. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its HCA Healthcare Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 23,655 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,210,920 shares and is now valued at $1,550,908,949. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of HCA Healthcare Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.