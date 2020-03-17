Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

The shares of Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Catalent Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on October 17, 2019, to Overweight the CTLT stock while also putting a $56 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on August 28, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on June 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. UBS was of a view that CTLT is Buy in its latest report on April 16, 2019. First Analysis Sec thinks that CTLT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 43.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $69.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.74% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $38.55 while ending the day at $38.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a -36.35% decline from the average session volume which is 1.09 million shares. CTLT had ended its last session trading at $47.92. Catalent Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.31 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 44.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.57, with a beta of 1.79. Catalent Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CTLT 52-week low price stands at $39.09 while its 52-week high price is $68.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Catalent Inc. generated 188.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -15.38%. Catalent Inc. has the potential to record 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $41. Evercore ISI also rated SNV as Downgrade on September 20, 2019, with its price target of $38 suggesting that SNV could surge by 56.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.07% to reach $37.88/share. It started the day trading at $18.04 and traded between $16.54 and $16.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNV’s 50-day SMA is 33.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.39. The stock has a high of $40.32 for the year while the low is $19.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.59%, as 3.73M CTLT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.14% of Synovus Financial Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.77, while the P/B ratio is 0.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SNV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -621,637 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,386,624 shares of SNV, with a total valuation of $388,479,828. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SNV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $372,257,968 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Synovus Financial Corp. shares by 8.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,475,526 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 662,764 shares of Synovus Financial Corp. which are valued at $245,959,765. In the same vein, Synovus Trust Co. NA (Investment … increased its Synovus Financial Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 21,340 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,029,479 shares and is now valued at $174,975,481. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Synovus Financial Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.