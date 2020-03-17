Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX), AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

The shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 04, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $23 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on September 26, 2018, to Overweight the ALDX stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on September 13, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Seaport Global Securities in its report released on January 26, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that ALDX is Buy in its latest report on September 26, 2016. Stifel thinks that ALDX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 01, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $29.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -31.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 8.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -35.46% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.59 while ending the day at $1.62. During the trading session, a total of 621352.0 shares were traded which represents a -174.79% decline from the average session volume which is 226120.0 shares. ALDX had ended its last session trading at $2.51. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.40 ALDX 52-week low price stands at $2.38 while its 52-week high price is $12.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. generated 44.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.02%. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on August 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Canaccord Genuity also rated AXGN as Initiated on July 12, 2019, with its price target of $32 suggesting that AXGN could surge by 61.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.15% to reach $22.17/share. It started the day trading at $9.04 and traded between $7.76 and $8.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXGN’s 50-day SMA is 13.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.54. The stock has a high of $25.84 for the year while the low is $8.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.89%, as 1.52M ALDX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.97% of AxoGen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 363.69K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought more AXGN shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchasing 594,752 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,978,578 shares of AXGN, with a total valuation of $74,014,796. Consonance Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more AXGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,971,459 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its AxoGen Inc. shares by 1.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,317,551 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -46,754 shares of AxoGen Inc. which are valued at $28,691,281. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its AxoGen Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 22,492 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,805,487 shares and is now valued at $22,351,929. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of AxoGen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.