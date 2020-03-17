2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD), Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW)

The shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by UBS in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Yiren Digital Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. Citigroup was of a view that YRD is Sell in its latest report on October 03, 2019. Macquarie thinks that YRD is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $30.98. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -21.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -26.35% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.825 while ending the day at $2.99. During the trading session, a total of 612108.0 shares were traded which represents a -91.78% decline from the average session volume which is 319180.0 shares. YRD had ended its last session trading at $4.06. YRD 52-week low price stands at $3.82 while its 52-week high price is $17.44.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -288.24%. Yiren Digital Ltd. has the potential to record 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on January 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $96. Stifel also rated LW as Downgrade on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $92 suggesting that LW could surge by 45.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.87% to reach $96.83/share. It started the day trading at $60.98 and traded between $51.47 and $52.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LW’s 50-day SMA is 88.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 76.72. The stock has a high of $96.32 for the year while the low is $58.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.89%, as 3.48M YRD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.40% of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.27, while the P/B ratio is 38.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -242,798 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,319,489 shares of LW, with a total valuation of $1,418,000,399. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more LW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $951,184,048 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares by 5.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,925,270 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 538,398 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. which are valued at $949,296,710. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 201,139 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,759,808 shares and is now valued at $587,359,717. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.