2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

The shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $35 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Toll Brothers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on February 05, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. CFRA was of a view that TOL is Sell in its latest report on February 03, 2020. Evercore ISI thinks that TOL is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $39.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -24.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -29.27% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $18.82 while ending the day at $18.99. During the trading session, a total of 4.66 million shares were traded which represents a -85.82% decline from the average session volume which is 2.51 million shares. TOL had ended its last session trading at $26.85. TOL 52-week low price stands at $25.09 while its 52-week high price is $49.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Toll Brothers Inc. generated 519.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -112.2%. Toll Brothers Inc. has the potential to record 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on February 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is now rated as Buy. JP Morgan also rated OC as Downgrade on January 16, 2020, with its price target of $58 suggesting that OC could surge by 54.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.47% to reach $75.11/share. It started the day trading at $38.27 and traded between $31.97 and $34.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OC’s 50-day SMA is 60.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 59.58. The stock has a high of $68.72 for the year while the low is $38.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.23%, as 6.02M TOL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.68% of Owens Corning shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.23, while the P/B ratio is 0.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more OC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 290,418 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,712,445 shares of OC, with a total valuation of $605,146,018. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $547,071,756 worth of shares.

Similarly, Boston Partners Global Investors,… decreased its Owens Corning shares by 0.65% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,510,850 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -55,449 shares of Owens Corning which are valued at $480,777,917. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Owens Corning shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 192,317 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,410,566 shares and is now valued at $249,152,873. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Owens Corning stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.